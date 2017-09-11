Young Campbell River philanthropist continues her giving ways

Raelynn and Georgia Lutz and Ava Beauregard ran a lemonade stand at Sea Wok on Saturday to raise money for BC Children’s Hospital. Despite the rain and cool temperatures, they raised $426 in two hours.

It’s was far from lemonade weather but Campbell Riverites still came out and supported the cause and $426 was raised in two hours .

The effort was in support of a four-year-old in Richmond fighting leukemia for the last six months whose family needed some help lifting spirits during this difficult time. Morgan and Family hosted a lemonade stand in Richmond the same day and time and Raelynn and Georgia were sad they couldn’t be in Richmond to support so they asked if they could have a lemonade stand here same day and time to support Morgan. With two days to plan and promote they pulled it off with the help and support of Sea Wok, Bough and Antler and McDonalds Restaurant.

This kind of action is nothing new to Raelyn who last year asked her friends to bring Toonies in lieu of gifts to her birthday party in April. She donated the money to the Grass Roots Kind Hearts Society.