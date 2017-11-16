Write for Rights with members of Amnesty International in Campbell River

Sometimes a letter can change someone’s life.

That’s the premise of Write for Rights, Amnesty’s global letter-writing campaign. Today, it is one of the world’s biggest human rights events and the local chapter is hosting an event on Dec. 10 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the Campbell River library.

Every December, Amnesty supporters across the globe will write millions of letters for those whose basic human rights are being attacked.

They are normal people, continuing a long tradition of writing letters to right some of the world’s biggest wrongs.

And it’s not just letters – it could be petitions, emails, Tweets, Facebook posts, photos, postcards. Words really can change lives.

For the third consecutive year the Campbell River Amnesty Writing Group is hosting a Write for Rights event at the Campbell River Public Library.

Dec. 10 marks the anniversary of the UN General Assembly adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. The date is now known as International Human Rights Day.

How does Write for Rights work? Amnesty identifies people and communities at risk of human rights abuses world wide, who need solidarity and justice. They choose cases where global activism can make a huge difference right now.

This year there are 11 such cases.

People worldwide write letters to prisoners and their families and government officials, send tweets, emails and sign petitions.

Messages start arriving at government offices, prison cells, family homes. Change happens and hope grows. Prisoners get better conditions and can be released.

Petitions are great, but we also know that sending real letters can grabs even more attention.

Imagine a prison suddenly receiving sacks of postcards, drawings and other letters. They make that person’s situation hard to ignore –and can help make them safer.

People wrongfully imprisoned are released.

Torturers are brought to justice.

And people in prison are treated more humanely.

Join them andwrite a letter or sign a card on Sunday, Dec. 10 from 12:30 to 4 at the Campbell River library.