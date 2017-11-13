Left to right Amie Underhill, Jenn Harsch, Kristina Scorgie, Clarice Vandenabeele, Corinne Perron, and Jodi Boyd.

Western Financial Group donates to the Campbell River Women’s Resource Society

Western Financial Group donated $550 to the Women’s Resource Society which operates the Campbell River Women’s Centre.

The Campbell River Women’s Centre sees over 400 women a month from Campbell River to Port Hardy. It provides a number of different support services, such as a free store, which includes personal hygiene items.

There is a small breakfast corner, which provides women hot coffee and toast/bagels every morning. The centre also hosts regular lunches, and other fun games or crafts.

There is a drop in crisis worker, and a senior peer worker and the centre works very closely with partners, such as NIEFS, and hosts a trauma informed employment program for women.

