VIDEO: Langley woman finds nest of bunnies in her backyard

Rebecca McKenzie is asking people to check their lawns before mowing the grass

A Langley woman is asking people to ‘know before they mow’ after finding a nest of adorable but tiny cottontail bunnies living in her overgrown garden bed last week.

“Cottontail rabbits are still having babies into the summer, and we should all check our gardens and lawns for their little nests before we mow or do landscaping,” said Rebecca McKenzie.

She recommends if you see a patch of dead grass that seems out of place, check to see if there is a bundle of bunnies under it.

“Don’t remove them, mom comes back at night to feed them,” said McKenzie.

“I found this little family after I cleared out a grown over garden bed. They are all safe and well-fed. Not to mention the cutest things ever.”

An Ontario wildlife removal specialist Jared Houliston saw his YouTube video go viral recently. In the video, Houston pulls back a patch of lawn to reveal a nest of squirming baby rabbits, just like the ones McKenzie found.

In the video, Houliston explains that when rabbits are first born they are tiny specs. So he recommends people should scan their lawns for dead patches before they cut the grass.

He also notes that rabbits grow very quickly and within two weeks, they will hop away on their own. Now if you are growing carrots, that’s where you might be in a spot of new trouble — those rascally rabbits!