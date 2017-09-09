VIDEO: Cool temperatures and rain don’t deter Campbell River’s Women for Women Run participants

The Women for Women Trail Mix Challenge 5k/10k and Kids Run wasn’t hampered by rain and cool temperatures Saturday morning.

The turnout was one of the best ever.

The event has gained popularity in its 14 years and counting. The event’s main focus is to financially assist all kinds of women with their education, while supporting families and organizations.

The 14th annual Women for Women Trail Mix Challenge and Kid’s Run took place at the Carihi Secondary School field in Campbell River.

After 14 years running, the event in Campbell River has raised over $40,000 in bursaries to support single mothers continuing their education through the North Island College Foundation. With more growth expected in the coming years, event organizer and founder Shelagh Germyn is excited to also share the wealth while joining forces with the Campbell River Women’s Centre, CR Young Parents Program, CR Youth Clinic, Continuing Education and Discovery Community College.