Triple B fundraiser returns for Volunteer Campbell River

This year’s Triple B event, this time at the Maritime Heritage Centre and consisting of a Beverage, Burrito and music Bingo. Common License Photo

Volunteer Campbell River (VCR) is proud of its growth, offering support to volunteers, community members, non-profits and the community at large to build stronger, healthier communities through volunteerism.

Each year VCR assists aproximately 800 volunteers and 100 organizations as they provide promotions, activities, support, events, celebrations, workshops, volunteer database administration, social media advertising, volunteer recruitment, networking opportunities, equipment rentals, monthly newsletters and administer police information checks for free for volunteers.

As an organization without core funding, VCR relies on the support of the community to offer its services which includes in-kind donations, memberships, workshop fees, grants, sponsorships and fundraising!

Their last Triple B fundraising event was so much fun, they’re doing it again. On Nov. 3, VCR will host its second Triple B event, this time at the Maritime Heritage Centre and consisting of a Beverage, Burrito and music Bingo! Singalong to your favorite songs of the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. Win cash prizes and door prizes. Participate in the 50/50 draw and have a whole lot of fun. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served from 6 – 7 followed by music bingo.

Don’t miss out and get your tickets today. Tickets are sold individually or get some friends together and buy a table for eight. They are also looking for support through in-kind door prize donations and sponsorship for a successful event.

To support the event or purchase tickets, call 250-287-8111, email mail@volunteercr.ca or drop in to the Volunteer Centre, 900 Alder Street, entrance beside the mural, Monday – Thursday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cash or cheques accepted.