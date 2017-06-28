Tour de Rock Vlog 2: Saltspring Island

The 2017 Tour de Rock team, including Black Press rider Arnold Lim, take to the hills of Saltspring Island in episode 2 of his video blog.

Black Press rider Arnold Lim, will become only the second person to ride the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock for the second time. The team, made up of 24 Vancouver Island police officers, media members and special guests, will cycle nearly 1,100 kilometres in the fall raising money for pediatric cancer research and Camp Goodtimes.

The 2017 Tour de Rock team, including Black Press rider Arnold Lim, took to the hills of Saltspring Island alongside Sandra Boyd, who is overcoming her fear of riding in order to participate in the Canadian Cancer Society’s Cops for Cancer, Tour de Rock.

Lim and 23 other riders will ride more than 1,000 km down Vancouver Island raising money for children with paediatric cancer.

