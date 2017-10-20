Tofino’s Mia Daniels will find out if she’s won a Salt Spring National Art Prize on Saturday night. (Photo - Salt Spring National Art Prize)

Tofino artist a finalist for Salt Spring National Art Prize

Daniels’ piece ‘Unititled (Coffee Cup)’ was selected from over 2,000 submissions.

Tofino artist Mia Daniels’ ‘Unititled (Coffee Cup)’ is in the running for a Salt Spring National Art Prize.

The Prize’s finalist list explains Daniels work as, “Derived from a flattened disposable coffee cup collected from the city-street, shape-abstraction is used to explore relational systems, flexible and hybrid structures. The vessel is framed as an expandable object: a ubiquitous cultural remnant embedded with the potential for many kinds of understanding – transversal subjectivities and multiple world-views imagined and re-configured.”

Daniels is one of 49 finalists whose work is on display at Salt Spring island’s Mahon Hall after being selected by an independent, blind jury from over 2,000 submissions the awards’ received across Canada, according to a SSNAP media release.

“The Salt Spring National Art Prize is one of the largest visual arts competitions in the country,” the release states. “In this second year, SSNAP is offering $30,000 in awards, as chosen by an independent jury from across Canada. This exciting endeavour is an initiative of the Salt Spring Arts Council SSAC, which represents the Arts for Salt Spring Island, one of Canada’s premier arts communities.”

Winners will be announced at a Gala Awards celebration Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Eight awards are up for grabs with the top prize being the Joan McConnell Award, which carries a $17,000 cash-prize as well as an artist residency on Salt Spring Island. Three Juror’s Choice Awards totaling $6,000, three People’s Choise Awards totalling $6,000 and an ASA award for outstanding Salt Spring artist will also be dished out.

More information about the awards can be found at saltspringartprize.ca.

