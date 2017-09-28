The Redress Awareness Campaign and Installation comes to Campbell River

The Red Dress Awareness Campaign will once again serve as a visual reminder for those missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

The Campbell River and North Island Transition Society (CRNITS) will host the REDress Awareness Campaign and Installation.

From Oct. 1-7, the REDress Awareness Campaign &Installation, which will be visible in Campbell River at Rose Harbour, seeks to recognize and inform the public about the increasingly high numbers of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls throughout Canada.

The REDress Project was started in 2010 by Metis artist Jamie Black to raise awareness about the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada.

If you would like to show your support it’s as simple as hanging a red dress in your front yard or your place of business or store front. The CRNITS encourages you to share this information with friends, family, co-workers and within your community and hang a red dress. For more information contact Susan Trayler at 250-287-7384 or susant@annelmorehouse.ca

For more information on the initiative visit redressproject.org