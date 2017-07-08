Steve Marshall Ford cuts the ribbon at new location in Campbell River

Steve Marshall Ford held the grand opening of their new dealership Thursday evening.

Ford executives as well as community members attended the event that celebrated not only the openeing of the new location but also Steve Marshall himself and his more than 50 years as a Ford dealer.

Mayor Andy Adams thanked Marshall and his staff for their continued contribution to the community through support of organizations and events within the community as well as being an economic generator.

Marshall himself, who appeared to be very emotional, thank the customers for their support.

Karl Ebdrup, the general manager of Steve Marshall Auto Group, thanked Marshall for his mentorship.

“I feel like a rookie sharing a dressing room with Wayne Gretzky,” he said.