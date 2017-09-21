St. Peters in Campbell River is offering people’s treasures

It is almost said with a cry of bewilderment and desperation … “my kids don’t want my stuff”.

This “stuff”, better referred to as “treasures”, has been collected and saved, in some cases by generations, within families. The stories of how Grannie’s silver and Mother’s china were acquired or how Great Aunt Nellie’s linens, created 100 years ago, came to be, are part of the cry. This is family history, but whatever will happen to the treasures?

The Anglican Church Women of St. Peter’s Anglican Church are offering an opportunity to share those stories and treasures at a fundraiser called Timeless Treasures. The congregation has generously donated to this event. Many of these treasures reflect hours of handwork, silver polishing and handwashing of linens and china.

Monies raised by the sale of the crystal, china, silver, linen and antique jewellery will help support the Women’s Centre, CARIHI Daycare, and the United Church Soup Kitchen (Saturday).

On Saturday, Sept. 23, you are invited to browse, admire handwork, and be tempted to purchase these lovely treasures.

The sale is between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, 228 South Dogwood, Campbell River. Refreshments will be available.