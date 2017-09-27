Scholarship to help meet the growing demand for skilled marine trades

In response to the growing demand for skilled marine trades, Boating BC Association has awarded five Glenn Spartz Scholarships across the province – including one to a Campbell River resident.

A response to the ongoing need for qualified mechanical technicians in the recreational marine industry, the scholarship is directly supporting individuals pursuing jobs within the industry.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to distribute these scholarships to British Columbians across the province,” says Boating BC President, Don Prittie. “Right now in British Columbia we are experiencing a shortage of qualified marine mechanical technicians. Through intiatives like the Glenn Spartz Scholarship, we expect the marine industry to continue to grow and develop.”

Each scholarship recipient received $2,000 towards their education, and are entering either the Marine Mechanical Technician Apprenticeship Program at BCIT or the Motorcycle + Marine Technician Foundation at Vancouver Island University. Scholarship recipients include:

• Cody Jon Maximick, Campbell River • Devon Norris, Chemainus

• Keanna Rink, West Vancouver • Sebastien Eaves, Ucluelet

• Thilak Adikari, North Vancouver

“With the boating industry being such a significant economic driver, employing 17,000 British Columbians in the province, it’s important that we continue to raise awareness of the many possible careers in recreational boating, and how diverse these jobs can be – from maintaining engines and servicing boats to sales and marina management, there’s something for everyone,” says Prittie.

The BC boating industry has grown by 30% over the last five years, with significant direct impacts on the economy

resulting in a contribution of $1.3 Billion to the provincial GDP.

The Glenn Spartz Scholarship is a collaborative initiative led by Boating BC with contributing partners from the marine propulsion sector including: Mercury Marine, Volvo Penta, Yamaha, Honda Marine, BRP/Evinrude, Suzuki Marine and Yanmar/Land Sea Power. It is named in honour of a former Boating BC board member who was instrumental in establishing the MMT program. For further details, visit: www.boatingbc.ca

About Boating BC Association: Boating BC Association, the voice of recreational boating in B.C., is comprised of over 320 member companies that represent all aspects of the boating industry. As owners of the Vancouver International Boat Show, the Association strives to ensure the industry remains strong –working closely with all levels of government, cultivating marine career opportunities and promoting safe, responsible boating.