Pumpkin and Chilifest in Campbell River’s Spirit Square not stopped by the rain
The Campbell River Association for Community Living teamed up with Pumpkinfest to host their first annual Chili Fest Fundraiser this rainy afternoon.
Local restaurants competed for the ‘Best Chili in Campbell River’ title as voted by the celebrity judges, while the public could cast their votes for the People’s Choice award.
Kids and families carved pumpkins and played games under tents to avoid the rain.
All proceeds go towards the purchase of a wheelchair accessible van for the residents of one of the association’s many group homes.
The celebrity judges tasted each chili and the majority chose the Anchor Inns recipe. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror
Travis, Bradey, Corrine and Courtney Johnny carve pumpkins at Pumpkin and Chilifest on a rainy Saturday afternoon. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror
Colin Thompson, food and beverage manager at the Anchor Inn, served up the award winning chili at Pumpkin and Chilifest on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror