Pumpkin and Chilifest in Campbell River’s Spirit Square not stopped by the rain

The Campbell River Association for Community Living teamed up with Pumpkinfest to host their first annual Chili Fest Fundraiser this rainy afternoon.

Local restaurants competed for the ‘Best Chili in Campbell River’ title as voted by the celebrity judges, while the public could cast their votes for the People’s Choice award.

Kids and families carved pumpkins and played games under tents to avoid the rain.

All proceeds go towards the purchase of a wheelchair accessible van for the residents of one of the association’s many group homes.

In other news:

@CRmirror_JDoll

jocelyn.doll@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

The celebrity judges tasted each chili and the majority chose the Anchor Inns recipe. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Travis, Bradey, Corrine and Courtney Johnny carve pumpkins at Pumpkin and Chilifest on a rainy Saturday afternoon. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror