North Island College hosts Parent and Student Information Night

Prospective students and their families from across the region are invited to meet North Island College faculty and staff at the third annual Parent and Student Information Night on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

NIC’s expert instructors will be available to meet and speak with students and parents about their programs and the courses they teach.

“We know that education is often a family decision and we’re thrilled to be able to provide this opportunity for students and parents to have some quality conversations with members of our faculty,” said NIC director of student services and registrar, Kathleen Kuhnert. “It’s a great chance to explore the different programs that are available, especially for students who may be unsure about what they want to study.”

NIC staff and advisors will also be on hand to help with applications and provide information about scholarships and funding opportunities. There will also be information about the wide range of services and supports that are available to students as they begin their college careers.

“The transition to college can come with a lot of questions,” said Kuhnert. “Our goal is to provide an opportunity for prospective students to get their questions answered and meet the individuals who will be there to support them through their time at NIC.”

Students will also have the opportunity to enter to win a $500 NIC tuition credit.

The information night is taking place at the Stan Hagen Theatre at the Comox Valley campus, 2300 Ryan Road, Courtenay, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.