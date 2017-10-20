NIC Foundation gives out record number of bursaries and scholarships

Over $84,000 was given out over the past year to students in Campbell River alone

James Wood was one of 82 North Island College (NIC) students in Campbell River who received part of the over $84,000 in scholarships and bursaries this year thanks to the generous support of the Campbell River community.

“These bursaries to go back to school are essential,” Wood says, speaking on behalf of student recipients in a NIC Foundation Awards video played during a special reception in Campbell River this month. “I have a three month old baby boy and I wouldn’t be able to afford going back without the help of the NIC Foundation. I am excited about our future and awards like these make me even more excited.”

Wood recently discovered his love for electronics while undergoing rehabilitation after a severe injury. This year James completed his electrical foundations program at NIC and says he enjoyed wiring a housing project for Habitat for Humanity while in the program.

The almost $2,000 he received this year has been crucial to his educational success, he says. He received $1,000 Vancouver Island Real Estate Board/Real Estate from Vancouver Island Real Estate Board Director Erika Haley as well as $820 from the Frame & Co Injury Law Bursary.

“Providing financial support to students like James, so that he may pursue his educational dreams, is why VIREB started this bursary,” Haley says. “We are confident he is going to build a solid future for himself, his growing family and this community.”

The NIC Foundation partners with individuals and organizations to provide scholarships and bursaries to students. 2017 was a record year for Campbell River students with 23 more students receiving awards than in 2015, a 38 per cent increase. Students also received $24,000 more in awards, in the same period.

“Thank you for your dedication and generosity in making bursaries and scholarships a reality for so many North Island College students,” said NIC Foundation board member Mary Lovely during an address to the audience. “Your commitment to supporting our student’s dreams, passions and goals is to also to be commended. For many of our students, without your assistance it would preclude them from furthering and pursing their education.”

This year, the non-profit organization distributed $290,000 to NIC students across the region through 375 separate awards.

“We value the opportunity to celebrate our students for their hard work and commitment to their studies, and we are honored to recognize the generous people in our community who support student awards, bursaries and scholarships through the NIC Foundation,” says John Bowman, NIC President.

The NIC Foundation has been advancing student success, education and community growth through NIC for more than 25 years. It supports NIC students through scholarships and bursaries, equips classrooms with current technology and ensures the best possible learning facilities are accessible on the Central and North Island. It envisions a future where every student has the opportunity to pursue post-secondary education, train for a new career or develop employable skills to support themselves and their families.

To support the NIC Foundation and make a difference in the lives of post-secondary students, visit foundation.nic.bc.ca, call 250-334-5085 or email foundation@nic.bc.ca. Applications for 2018 awards are available starting March 1 of next year. For a complete list of awards, visit foundation.nic.bc.ca/students.