Campbell River’s new dog agility park is open at Willow Point Park from dawn to dusk, and dog poop bags and garbage cans are nearby to help keep the park clean.

New, fully-fenced dog agility park now open at Willow Point Park

Tails are wagging at Campbell River’s newly-completed dog agility park.

Located in the south corner of Willow Point Park, the grassy area offers 6,000 square feet of fenced-in fun on doggie exercise equipment.

The park is designed for dog socialization and agility training. Dog challenges include weave poles, jump bars, a tunnel and a ramp. Soft surfaces surround each agility piece. The dog agility park is open from dawn to dusk, and dog poop bags and garbage cans are nearby to help keep the park clean.

“The new dog agility park promotes responsible dog ownership as pets enjoy healthy off-leash fun and exercise with their people,” says Grant Parker, the city’s parks operations supervisor. “Plus, dogs – and people – get to socialize in this space.”

The new dog agility park complements the existing fully-fenced off-leash dog area at Penfield West Linear Dog Park.

For more information, please call the Campbell River Parks Department at 250-286-7275.

Previous story
Campbell River Christmas Hamper Fund depot opening Nov. 15
Next story
B.C. girl raises $3,000 for Syrian children with annual hot-chocolate brew

Just Posted

Police continuing with efforts to find missing Campbell River teen Jordan Holling

Campbell River RCMP have a dedicated team of three officers investigating the… Continue reading

Discovery Harbour Marina looking for family of owner of derelict vessel in Campbell River

The team at Discovery Harbour Marina is looking for family members of… Continue reading

Young Campbell River hockey fan gets to hang with her hockey hero

Mackinkley Whalen, 11, wrote a ‘get well soon’ card to Ryan Kesler and got a heck of a surprise

Campbell River Christmas Hamper Fund depot opening Nov. 15

The office for the 44th edition of the Community Christmas Hamper Fund… Continue reading

Ruth Masters: The passing of a Vancouver Island icon

Comox Valley activist dies at 97 years old

VIDEO: Nanaimo woman surprised by deer’s fence-jumping fail

Natasha Mickey posted deer-bailing incident to Facebook

Search is over at Silver Creek farm, RCMP state

Investigation into the death of 18-year-old Tracy Genereaux continues, according to news release

B.C. girl raises $3,000 for Syrian children with annual hot-chocolate brew

Sweet fundraiser aims to help sibling quintet

Researchers spot space rock that lit up B.C. Interior

‘Like a dream:’ Researchers find space rock that landed in the Kootenays

Alberta trucker recounts being hijacked in B.C.

‘He wouldn’t have had a problem shooting me:’ Trucker recounts being hijacked at gunpoint near Kamloops

Teen charged after allegedly bear spraying man for walking too slowly

17-year-old boy faces charges, including assault with a weapon

Horgan backs name calling ban in B.C. legislature, admits ‘lowering debate’

Speaker Darryl Plecas to no longer allow questions that refer to cabinet ministers by nicknames

Small knives okay, baby powder out on flights in Canada

Transport Canada amends list of prohibited items

September least deadly month for drug overdose this year: coroner

Carfentanil was detected in 37 deaths between June and September

Most Read