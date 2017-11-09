New, fully-fenced dog agility park now open at Willow Point Park

Campbell River’s new dog agility park is open at Willow Point Park from dawn to dusk, and dog poop bags and garbage cans are nearby to help keep the park clean.

Tails are wagging at Campbell River’s newly-completed dog agility park.

Located in the south corner of Willow Point Park, the grassy area offers 6,000 square feet of fenced-in fun on doggie exercise equipment.

The park is designed for dog socialization and agility training. Dog challenges include weave poles, jump bars, a tunnel and a ramp. Soft surfaces surround each agility piece. The dog agility park is open from dawn to dusk, and dog poop bags and garbage cans are nearby to help keep the park clean.

“The new dog agility park promotes responsible dog ownership as pets enjoy healthy off-leash fun and exercise with their people,” says Grant Parker, the city’s parks operations supervisor. “Plus, dogs – and people – get to socialize in this space.”

The new dog agility park complements the existing fully-fenced off-leash dog area at Penfield West Linear Dog Park.

For more information, please call the Campbell River Parks Department at 250-286-7275.