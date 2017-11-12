Local artists to display their work at the Campbell River museum’s annual Artists on Site

Cedar weaver Wayne Bell will be demonstrating cedar weaving at Artists on Site at the Museum at Campbell River Nov. 18.

Come and meet some local artists at Artists on Site at the Museum at Campbell River on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The annual event brings a number of artists and vendors to the museum to demonstrate and sell their work. Shoppers have the chance to browse high quality items for sale, while supporting the artists and the Museum.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be cedar weaving demos with Wayne Bell, linocut printmaking demos with Marcy Prior, and wood carving demos with Robert Cecil. Other art for sale will include basketry, wood turning, painting, jewellery and more.

Artists on Site runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18. For more information go to www.crmuseum.ca or call the Museum Shop at 250-287-3103.