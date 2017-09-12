Keeping Terry’s dream alive

“I’m not a dreamer, and I’m not saying this will initiate any kind of definitive answer or cure to cancer, but I believe in miracles. I have to.” –Terry Fox

Fox had a single dream: a world without cancer. He sought to reach out to every corner of Canada, and beyond, when he embarked on his Marathon of Hope. Terry Fox ran the equivalent of a marathon a day for 143 days straight, on one leg, to raise awareness for the need for research funding. When his own cancer spread, he was forced to stop running. The heroic Canadian was gone, but his legacy was just beginning. This year marks the 37th annual Terry Fox Run and the organizers of the Campbell River event are inviting the public to help keep Terry’s message alive by joining them at Frank James Park on Sept. 17.

The Terry Fox Run has a long standing tradition in Campbell River. We’ve had events here since 1986.

“The Terry Fox Foundation funds research in all kinds of cancer, believing as Terry did, that we need to conquer this disease once and for all,” says Donna White, Provincial Director for the Terry Fox Foundation British Columbia and Yukon.

Cancer research has taken off like never before with organizations like the Terry Fox Foundation leading the charge. By participating, you will become an integral part of carrying Fox’s torch and helping your community contribute to the $650 million already raised for cancer research worldwide in his name. It is due to the continuous efforts in communities like Campbell River that money fundraised in Fox’s name has made The Terry Fox Foundation a national investor in cancer research.

“It’s one thing to run across Canada, but now, people are really going to know what cancer is,” Fox said. Today we know more about cancer more than ever, and in many ways we have Fox and his efforts to thank for that.

In 2014, the BC Government passed the Terry Fox Day Act, which declared that the second Sunday after Labour Day is now officially known as Terry Fox Day.

In a previous interview Terry’s dad said, “We are truly thankful, as the Terry Fox Day act acknowledges the magnificent efforts of Terry Foxers from Ucluelet to Fort Nelson and every B.C. community in between, who further Terry’s dream of eradicating cancer once and for all.” This Sept. 17, on Terry Fox Day, Campbell River will join over 100 other communities in B.C. and 9,000 communities worldwide, and run to keep the dream of Terry Fox alive.

This year’s event takes place on the National Run Day, Sept. 17. Registration is at 9 a.m. with start time at 10 a.m. Starting at Frank James Park in Willow Point, the Terry Fox Run will move north 2.5 km along the Seawalk to its turn around point at Rotary Beach Park, for one five kilometre loop. Participants are welcome to do the loop twice for 10 km.

Organizers say the focus for the event is family fun. People and families of all ages are welcome to attend the event and walk with a stroller, bike, roller blade, walk along with a friend, bring your kids, and grandma and grandpa too. Many improvements have been made to the pathway, making it suitable for bikes, wheelchairs, strollers, kids biking and people walking and jogging. Dogs on leash are welcome.

The Runs are non-competitive and the registration is by donation with no minimum pledge amount. Participants have the option to be recognized as a corporate team, individual participant, or even a member of “Terry’s Team” of cancer survivors. Every participant is a special part of the cause, as living proof that cancer research saves lives.

To register, please visit: http://www.terryfox.ca/terryfoxrun/campbellriver

For more information on the run in Campbell River, please contact run organizer Chris Flood at 250-895-0077, thebcfloods@shaw.ca.