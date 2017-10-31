Image: Pixabay

Keep your pets safe this Halloween

Halloween can be the most dangerous night of the year for your cats and dogs

As ghost and goblins get set to hit the streets for All-Hallows’ Eve, the sounds of fireworks, children yelling and door bells ringing will fill the air.

Sounds that can be daunting to the ears of family pets and just as scary as the night itself is suppose to be.

Halloween can be one of the most dangerous nights of the year for cats, dogs and other animals. Stressed pets can behave out of character, biting or scratching people and even running away.

The BC SPCA is helping animal guardians to watch out for their furry ones this Oct. 31, by planning ahead and keeping pets happy and calm.

Tips include:

  • Keep pets inside: Pets who are inside have fewer opportunities to confront trick-or-treaters.
  • Identification: Make sure your pet is wearing identification. Dogs and cats may try to run away if they feel threatened.
  • Candy is for people: Candy can lead to health problems such as diabetes or obesity, and chocolate is especially dangerous because it contains theobromine, which is toxic to dogs and cats.
  • Leave home without them: If you think it would be fun to bring your pet trick-or-treating, your pet may not share your view. The strange sights and sounds of Halloween can cause a normally friendly dog to bite if it feels scared or threatened.
  • Don’t costume your pet: Dressing your dog in a costume inhibits his ability to communicate, making him prone to display aggression himself or be subjected to aggressive behaviour from other dogs.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. paramedic honoured for instructor excellence

Just Posted

Marking our respect: Campbell River Genealogy Society marks graves of fallen soldiers

Ripple Rock students, along with the public, will participate in No Stone Left Alone Wednesday

Passenger recovering after going overboard from BC Ferries’ vessel

The woman was found by rescue teams about five hours after the search began.

Campbell River Rotary auctions of pumpkins for polio

The Rotary Club of Campbell River reached out on World Polio Day… Continue reading

Haunting at the Museum at Campbell River

Families flocked to the museum at Campbell River today for their annual… Continue reading

City of Campbell River looking for innovative public art proposals

The city has put out a call for great ideas for public… Continue reading

Marking our respect: Campbell River Genealogy Society marks graves of fallen soldiers

Ripple Rock students, along with the public, will participate in No Stone Left Alone Wednesday

‘Red zones’ keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing

TSB to release findings on B.C. plane crash that left two people dead

The Kelowna-based Carson Air plane crashed into Vancouver’s North Shore mountains in 2015

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple

Ryan Reynolds gives B.C. boy advice on wearing Deadpool costume

Monique Tamminga’s Tweet to the Vancouver actor has gone viral

Keep your pets safe this Halloween

Halloween can be the most dangerous night of the year for your cats and dogs

Caribou herds and habitat continue to decline: federal report

None of Canada’s 51 caribou herds are known to be growing

B.C. man filmed in racist parking lot rant gets curfew, probation

Karry Corbett pleaded guilty to assault after being filmed hurling slurs at South Asian lawyer

B.C. paramedic honoured for instructor excellence

Chilliwack’s Bill Bailey has dedicated his life to improving trauma care for patients and providers

Most Read