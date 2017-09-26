Hospice Build Team celebrates the official opening of Campbell River Hospice

Brian Stamp and the members of the Hospice build team officially turned over the new Hospice House building at 440 Evergreen to the hospice society at a celebration Thursday evening (Sept 21).

Geri Arkell and members of the hospice board and staff were on hand to thank the seven build team members for four years of dedication to the project. Arkell and board advisor Helen Garson presented Stamp, D’Arcy Frankland, Jim Dobinson, George Stuart, Garry Griffin, Brett Giese and Jill Hanson with Lifetime Memberships with the society.

Mayor Andy Adams provided a brief history of the project, beginning with the acquisition of the land, with the cooperation of the City of Campbell River.

Hospice now has a modern, welcoming home which is the hub for hospice programs and services in Campbell River.

The house at 440 Evergreen is connected to the new Campbell River Hospital and the four-room Yucalta Lodge Hospice Cottage by wooded pathways and a trail from the hospice reflection garden.

As good stewards of the community, the build team will ensure that any capital surplus for the project is set aside for a building replacement reserve.

Campbell River Hospice Society provides programs and services to meet the needs of persons with life limiting illnesses, their caregivers, families and the bereaved.

The society provides hospital, hospice and home visitors, bedside vigils, grief counselling and groups, complementary relaxation therapies, advance care planning, education and assistance, a life in review program and referrals or connections to other community services.

Despite receiving limited government funding, all operating services and programs are offered free of charge. An experienced volunteer workforce provides considerable value-added to the bottom line.

Sales from the society social enterprise, Second to None Thrift Shop at 582 South Dogwood Street support a significant portion of operating costs for the society.

Obtaining sustainable operating funding is always a focus of this charitable organization. Visit CR Hospice at www.crhospice.org or on Facebook .