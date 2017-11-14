Giving spirit This week is collection week for the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child shoebox project. Doris Quinton is one of the volunteers who will be accepting the shoeboxes at the Discovery Community Church at 250 10th Ave. in Campbell River. Nathanial Diemer, 5, is packing and donating a shoebox this week. The shoeboxes are sent all over the world and distributed to children in need. To pay for shipping it is also requested that you make a minimum $10 donation. For more information go to samaritanspurse.ca or contact Deana Longland at 250-287-8786. To pack a shoebox online go to packabox.ca Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror