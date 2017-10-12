Fraternal Order of Eagles donate $10,000 to Campbell River Food Bank

Members of the Campbell River Fraternal Order of Eagles were joined by Provincial Madam President Klara Shurbert on Oct. the 3 to present a $10,000 cheque to the Campbell River Food Bank.

“We are thrilled with the end result of all of our hard work and that so many members of our community supported our fundraising efforts,” said Marlene Jordan, chairperson. “The majority of all funds were raised by numerous jam and bake sales over the last few months, and every dollar added up. Our goal was to raise as much money as we could to support some of our most vulnerable community members, and we are proud to have accomplished our goal.”