First Open Heart of Campbell River’s donation adds to doctors’ diagnostic arsenal

The Campbell River Branch of the First Open Heart Society recently donated to the Campbell River Hospital Foundation to support the purchase of a Vscan Portable Ultrasound for the Heart and Lung Diagnostics Department in Campbell River Hospital.

The Vscan is a pocket-sized portable ultrasound device that allows a wide variety of physicians to provide rapid assessment of internal organs at the bedside. It compliments traditional examinations techniques and improves the diagnostic skills of the physician.

“This specific device has already been useful in diagnosing life-threatening heart conditions in our hospital,” states Dr. Aadil Dhansay. “It allows us to look directly at the heart for a quicker diagnosis, faster treatment and better outcomes. On behalf of the medical staff and patients who will benefit from this device we would like to thank the Campbell River First Open Heart Society and Hospital Foundation for providing this vital piece of equipment.”

Formed in 1973, the First Open Heart Society provides patient support for those about to undergo heart surgery by those who have already ‘walked the path’. The Campbell River Branch holds one fundraiser each year; the Walk for Hearts, held the first Sunday in May. All donations from this event stay in our community and are used for North Island heart patients, cardiac equipment for Campbell River Hospital and education for cardiac nurses and technicians.

You can support the doctors, nurses and other key members of your local healthcare team, and help ensure that you and your loved ones continue to receive first-class healthcare right here at home by donating on line at www.crhospitalfoundation.ca or calling (250) 286-7164