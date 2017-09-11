Check out the new Wildlife Rescue hospital at the MARS open house

The Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society Wildlife Rescue opened its new hospital facility near Merville in the spring.

On Saturday, Sept. 23 the new facility will be open to the public.

“We are excited to open our doors to all our friends, neighbors and supporters here in the Comox Valley,” says Pearl McKenzie, MARS vice-president. “We have had a hectic spring and summer building our new hospital and even before it was complete, we were getting a very large caseload of patients.

“But, as busy as we are, we want everyone to come and see our new location and to help us celebrate the new MARS.”

The open house runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be hospital tours, musical entertainment and face-painting for children.

All of these activities will be outside so please dress for weather conditions.

MARS Wildlife Rescue is now located at 1331 Williams Beach Rd., just north of the Merville General Store.

MARS, a not-for-profit licensed and regulated facility, provides rescue, rehabilitation, recovery and release for injured and orphaned wildlife in central and northern Vancouver Island.

With a caseload that has grown to more than 800 per year, this volunteer-powered, donor funded organization has opened a new wildlife hospital and recovery centre in the Comox Valley.