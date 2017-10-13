Campbell River Women’s Resource Centre competing for $100,000

The Campbell River and North Island Women’s Resource Centre is in the running to receive money from the Aviva Community Fund.

They have applied for $100,000 to relocate the centre to a larger space with room for apartments or bedrooms above to house high risk pregnant women.

This project is one of 502, but the only one on Vancouver Island, vying for the Aviva funding, the winners are determined by public voting.

“We would love to be in our own space because last year we saw over 6,000 women through our doors here,” said Jodi Boyd, executive director at the Women’s Resource Centre. “We average over 400 women a month, trying to get basic supplies, basic necessities, programming.”

At the moment Boyd and her team of staff and volunteers run everything out of their 900-square-foot centre. Boyd said it is hectic and difficult to get things done because it is so loud and busy.

“We have line-ups at our door at 10 o’clock in the morning to warm up, have coffee, have a piece of toast,” she said.

They also regularly run out of space to store the donations they receive. The goal is to create a space for and by women that includes a multi-purpose and recreational space, a sense of autonomy and a space for child play and child-minding during workshops and counselling. Boyd is hoping to have a large multi-purpose room that they could rent out to Grassroots Kind Hearts for their daily meals and apartments that can be used as emergency shelter or overflow housing when they aren’t being used to house high risk pregnant women.

The centre has partnered with the Campbell River Perinatal Society and plan to work with women and children at risk from rural regions who need health care and perinatal support.

“The idea of this is that we would give them post and pre-natal care. Teach them healthy living, right from the beginning,” Boyd said. “If we have healthy women we have a healthy community, healthy families.”

To vote go to www.avivacommunityfund.org