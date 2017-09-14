Campbell River mother doing her part for the Tour de Rock

Cathie Polson has turned her talents to helping out the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock. Polson is a whiz with the needles and has whipped up some stockings, scarves, pot holders and other crafts to raise money for the Tour de Rock at the indoor market at Campbell River Common on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. She has a personal connection to the Tour de Rock, her son Glen is a Victoria-area (but Campbell River raised) paramedic and is riding in the tour for the second time.