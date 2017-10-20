From left, Kristie and Brent Cross recently helped purchase a new machine for the cancer clinic at Campbell River Hospital, with Rebecca, cancer clinic RN, and Stacey Marsh, Hospital Foundation, on hand. The money was raised in memory of Lyndon Cross, a social worker who died from cancer and who fought to improve the lives of those in foster care.

Campbell River man’s memory lives on through helping others

The legacy of Campbell River’s Lyndon Cross lives on.

His family members, Brent and Kristie Cross, recently presented the Campbell River Hospital Foundation with a donation of more than $8,000 for cancer care at Campbell River Hospital in memory of Lyndon.

The funds will support the purchase of a GE Vscan Portable Dual Probe Ultrasound, an innovative diagnostic tool that enables the doctors in the Cancer Clinic to provide immediate, non-invasive testing without having to move the patient or the patient having to wait for testing in another department.

This machine provides a number of benefits to the Cancer Clinic including the ability to identify internal fluid pockets to enable safe, accurate and maximal drainage of accumulated fluid that often is significantly symptomatic and uncomfortable for patients.

Staff is also able to quickly assess and diagnose suspected deep vein thrombosis that may potentially delay a patient’s chemotherapy treatment, as well as potential life risking consequences with a delay of diagnosis.

Lyndon was a social worker that worked in youth protection services. He fought a short but courageous battle against cancer with strength and determination. He was an extremely dedicated and caring person trying to make a difference in the lives of those in foster care.

With the help of their team, the Penner Chargers, Brent and Kristie organize a tournament each year that honours Lyndon, with proceeds supporting Campbell River Hospital.

Anyone who would like to help support the doctors, nurses and other key members of the local healthcare team, can make a donation to the Hospital Foundation either online at www.crhospitalfoundation.ca or by calling (250) 286-7164.

