On Oct. 31, Halloween day, the Timberline Secondary Interact Club dressed up in costumes to collect non-perishable food and personal hygiene items.

Instead of collecting candy they set out to help others from the school in need. The club collected wheel barrows full of donations from generous neighbors around town.

The next day food and hygiene items were sorted into backpacks and distributed anonymously to students in need.