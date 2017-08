Willie Oliver, Barry Norris, Tobi Norris and Nicole Deters made up the winning team in the 15th Annual Cops for Cancer Golf Tournament held at Storey Creek on July 8. For the 12th straight year, the event was sold out with 36 teams and 144 golfers in attendance. The event raised approximately $32,500 for the Tour de Rock.

