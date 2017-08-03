Campbell River community groups benefit from Eagles’ generosity

The Campbell River Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary were a generous group recently, handing out donations to three local organizations.

Getting a helping hand from the Ladies Auxiliary were (below, clockwise from top left): the Community Alcohol and Drug Action Committee (CADAC) – $2,610; Campbell River Hospital Foundation – $2,000; and Campbell River Salvation Army’s B.C. wildfire relief – $2,000. In addition, the Eagles donated $2,300 each to the Heart &Stroke Foundation and Campbell River Search and Rescue using the proceeds from their annual Poker Run.