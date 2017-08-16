Campbell River city councillor to be ‘locked up’

Coun. Larry Samson and 2day Fm’s Ashleigh Clark will lock themselves into a dog kennel to raise money for the SPCA on Friday morning.

Local personalities Campbell River Coun. Larry Samson and 99.7 2Day FM radio host Ashleigh Clark are going behind bars to raise funds for animals in need at the BC SPCA Campbell River branch during the Lock-In for Love fundraising event.

‘Locked’ into the shelter’s dog kennels until they raise enough funds to be freed, all funds raised will go toward helping the province’s abused, neglected, injured and most vulnerable animals.

Participants will have furry roommates to keep them company – some of the animals who are available for adoption at the Campbell River SPCA.

Samson and Clark will be locked in this Friday (Aug. 18) from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Campbell River Community Animal Centre at 891 13th Ave.