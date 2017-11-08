John Gernon of the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Fund accepts a donation of tins of salmon from Melanie Golobar, Customer Service Manager at St. Jeans’s Cannery in Campbell River.

Campbell River Christmas Hamper Fund depot opening Nov. 15

The office for the 44th edition of the Community Christmas Hamper Fund organized by the Knights of Columbus is in a new location – 1414 Ironwood Street in the Campbell River Common next to the UPS store.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 15 until Thursday, Nov. 30 the office will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Commencing Dec. 1 until Saturday, Dec. 9, the depot will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. In the week before Hamper Delivery, Saturday, Dec. 16, the office will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The phone number is 250-914-3716.

Donations of non-perishable food, toys and money may be given at any time on the above listed dates when the office is open. As has always been the case, these donations are absolutely essential to the success of the effort. Income tax receipts for monetary donations will be issued in January 2018.

The Christmas Hamper effort relies heavily on the generosity and support of the entire community from start to finish. There will once again be a need for volunteers to build and deliver the hampers on Saturday, Dec. 16. The community “drives” the Hamper Fund is a true statement in every sense of the word!

The application forms for the hampers are available only at the Campbell River Employment & Income Assistance Office at 833A 14th Ave. The deadline for completion of an application is Tuesday, Dec. 5.

To learn more about the Hamper fund, visit the website at: http://www.stpatscr.org/hamper_fund

