Campbell River-area resort’s raffle benefits Cameryn’s Cause

Every year the Brown’s Bay Resort has held a luau and ticket raffle for an all expense trip to Hawaii with a new destination each year – Oahu, Maui, the big island of Hawaii and Kauai.

In those four years, the resort has raised a total of $27,000 and donated all profits to Cameryn’s Cause.

Cameryn’s Cause For Kids Society provides financial assistance to families in Campbell River and area who are facing the illness, injury or death of a child. To date, Cameryn’s Cause has helped over 250 families.