Busy fall schedule for Comox Fire Training Centre

Comox Fire Training Centre fall 2017 schedule is in full swing with dozens of firefighters from all over attending various courses there this fall.

The training centre was designed and built by firefighters, for firefighters.

“We are very pleased to not only offer our firefighters great training opportunities but also other firefighters from other departments,” said Comox Chief Gord Schreiner.

“Our training centre has everything a firefighter needs to learn new skills or keep existing skills sharp. We provide all types of skill and scenario based training including incident command training. We believe we have one of the best training centres in the province. We are seeing more and more departments use this training centre on a regular basis. This type of training is very necessary to ensure our firefighters can keep themselves safe while providing good service to our citizens.”

The Comox Fire Training Centre has a formal “service provider” agreement with the Justice Institute of BC. This partnership allows firefighters on Vancouver Island to received accredited training without having to travel to the mainland saving both time and money.

Since it formally started in 2002, Comox Fire Training Centre has seen more than 4,500 firefighters attending their various training courses. The centre has been developed over many years and is ranked as one of the best in the province. The centre currently boasts two classrooms, two training towers; a “live fire” training building, a search building as well as numerous natural gas-fueled training props.