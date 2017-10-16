Brown’s Bay Charity Chum derby winner brings in 16.5 lbs salmon

This weekend Brown’s Bay Resort held their 16th annual Charity Chum Derby.

Mike Banks caught the brought in the biggest fish on day one of the derby at 17.5 lbs, Michael Penner brought in a close second at 17.25 lbs, also on the first day of the derby, and Harry Snatic placed third, bringing in a 16 lbs salmon.

The event raised money to support Greenways Land Trust’s salmon enhancements projects.

In other news:

@CRmirror_JDoll

jocelyn.doll@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.