BCHydro opens doors to original generating station near Campbell River

BCHydro held their annual John Hart Generating Station community information event on Sunday.

Guests hopped onto buses in Spirit Square and were driven out to the current generating station, which was built in the 1940s and will be decommissioned when the new station is complete.

While on site, guests had the chance to see where the water will re-enter the river.

The second stop on the tour was the at the dam where everyone could see the water intake system.

From there everyone was dropped off at the John Hart Interpretive Centre where they could take a ride in a BCHydro lift truck, peruse some community booths and have lunch.

Members of a local First Nation family also did some traditional song and dance for the crowd.