Campbell River's historic Haig-Brown House provides inspiration

Pavel Barta has designed a paper model of the Haig-Brown House and will be on site at the Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House helping festival-goers to build their own model.

Pavel Barta moved to Campbell River two years ago.

An artist from the Czech Republic, he started off working in graphic design and then began creating sculptures. He moved to Canada in 1997 and since then he has had his large scale outdoor sculptures in multiple communities, and has had his work sold to collectors around the world. This summer he saw a call for artists to design a new logo for the Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House.

At first he was unfamiliar with the Haig-Brown House so he did some research.

“I read about it on the Internet and I visited the site. It was interesting to get to know the story behind the house,” says Barta.

Inspired by his visit to the site, he designed a new logo for the festival, and then he took it one step further.

“When I learned that the festival is for the whole family, I got an idea to create a paper model of the house that kids could build themselves. Then I thought that maybe even some adults might like to build it.”

Working as a graphic designer for a publishing house in Prague, Barta had created paper models for a children’s magazine.

“When I was a boy, I loved building models - paper models, the plastic models etc.,” he says. “So, that’s how the paper house came around.”

Barta will be at the Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House this Sunday and the public is invited to come and build their own paper model of the historic house.

The festival will also feature several other new activities for kids. Swicked Cycles will be hosting a kids’ scavenger hunt on bikes at 1:30 p.m. Children are encouraged to bring their bikes in order to participate. In addition, the Museum at Campbell River will be presenting puppet shows featuring Roderick Haig-Brown at 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

The Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House will take place Sept. 25 from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information about the festival go to www.haig-brown.bc.ca or www.crmuseum.ca