Record year for Hospital Foundation golf tournament

The ladies of the Campbell River Altrusa Club always have a blast at the tournament, and this year was certainly no exception.

Stacey Marsh, executive director of the Campbell River Hospital Foundation, thanks all the golfers and sponsors at this year’s tournament.

Storey Creek Golf Club was once again host to one of our region’s largest charity golf tournaments Sept. 10 as the Campbell River Hospital Foundation put on their annual “Golf. Because You Care” fundraising tournament.

“The support we get from everyone involved every year is just outstanding,” says Stacey Marsh, executive director of the Hospital Foundation. “People start planning for the following year’s event at the conclusion of each one, that’s how into it they are, and we really appreciate how much effort everyone puts into it, knowing that it’s for a really good cause.”

The cause this year was raising funds for a new transesophageal echocariography (TEE) imaging probe for the new hospital.

TEE probes are an alternative way to perform an echocardiogram (ECG), which uses sound waves to map out the size and shape of a heart, allowing doctors to map that vital organ and look for abnormalities in its valves or chambers. The TEE probe has an ultrasound transducer at its tip and is passed through a patient’s esophagus. Traditional ECGs are performed using sensors on the patient’s skin, so TEE probes enable clearer images due to the esophagus being much closer to the heart itself. Marsh says people currently have to travel to Victoria to get TEE tests done, so the acquisition of this equipment in the new hospital will further one of the foundation’s key goals, which is to allow more patients to be diagnosed and treated closer to home.

While there isn’t an exact total from this year’s tournament yet, Carly Pisterzi, event and communications director of the foundation says the total will be over $40,000, making it the most successful tournament they’ve ever held. Which should just about cover the cost of the $44,000 TEE probe all by itself, allowing the foundation to turn its attention to their next goal as they continue their work improving Campbell River’s healthcare capacity.