ASL-JV gives a lift in Campbell River

After two months of display by the waterfront at Frank James Park, the carvings from the Campbell River Shoreline Arts Society’s Transformations on the Shore carving competition have now been moved to their permanent homes.

After two months of display by the waterfront at Frank James Park, the carvings from the Campbell River Shoreline Arts Society’s Transformations on the Shore carving competition have now been moved to their permanent homes.

A team from ASL-JV – the civil contractor on BC Hydro’s John Hart Generating Station Replacement Project – took two days to deliver the 19 carvings to locations throughout the Campbell River area.