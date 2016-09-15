- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Community
ASL-JV gives a lift in Campbell River
After two months of display by the waterfront at Frank James Park, the carvings from the Campbell River Shoreline Arts Society’s Transformations on the Shore carving competition have now been moved to their permanent homes.
After two months of display by the waterfront at Frank James Park, the carvings from the Campbell River Shoreline Arts Society’s Transformations on the Shore carving competition have now been moved to their permanent homes.
A team from ASL-JV – the civil contractor on BC Hydro’s John Hart Generating Station Replacement Project – took two days to deliver the 19 carvings to locations throughout the Campbell River area.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.