Meet and eat with Campbell River's Immigrant Welcome Centre

The Immigrant Welcome Centre is inviting the community to come and have dinner with them.

The Immigrant Welcome Centre (Multicultural and Immigrant Services Association of North Vancouver Island) invites all members, clients and community partners to join them at their Annual General Meeting and Potluck Dinner coming up on Sept. 27.

“This has been a busy year for the Immigrant Welcome Centre and this event is an opportunity to celebrate all that our staff, board and clients have accomplished as well as to acknowledge our Members and Community Partners. One of the highlights will be presenting our Diversity Ambassador Award for 2016.” said Jim Brennan Executive Director. “We always look forward to a great potluck dinner and try to keep the business portion as brief as possible.”

The support and participation of members is an important part of the AGM. “As a registered not-for-profit organization, the Immigrant Welcome Centre relies on our members to help in carrying forward our mission. We couldn’t do it without them,” said Board President Layne Marshal. The Immigrant Welcome Centre provides settlement and integration services for all immigrants, both English and non-English speaking to make communities throughout the North Island region welcoming to all. Memberships start at just $10 for individuals and will be available at the door. The AGM and potluck dinner takes place Tuesday September 27th at the Robron Centre in Campbell River, doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and the meeting from 7-8 p.m.

Register by calling 250-830-0171 and bring a dish of food to share.