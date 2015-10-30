New Campbell River discussion group will attempt to provoke dialogue

Graham Walker and Adam Nittell will lead the discussion this fall at the Centre for Spiritual Living.

A discussion group which promises to expand the perspectives of the participants is gearing up for the fall season at the Centre for Spiritual Living.

Led by two experienced facilitators, the group will meet for six weeks on Thursdays from 7-9pm, beginning with Sept. 15.

Each week, with the guidance from Graham Walker and Adam Nittel, the group will discuss a new topic that is intended to push the boundaries of everyday ‘polite’ discourse and encourage participants to learn more about themselves and others.

An atmosphere of safety and respect within the group will be emphasized.

“This group will be a departure from our previous groups, as it will be more experientially focused, rather than theory-focused,” says Walker. “The topics are specifically intended to be politically and/or morally divisive (e.g. gender non-conformity, abortion, environmental sustainability, etc.)”

Walker was born and raised in Campbell River and is passionate about personal development and life-long learning.

Walker is a Registered Clinical Counsellor and has facilitated a number of workshops and presentations about mental health and wellness throughout his educational and vocational careers.

In addition, he has co-facilitated workshops with Nittel on Integral Theory and Integral Life practice.

Walker grew up on Cortes Island and spent his youth walking the trails and seeking a deeper understanding of himself and those around him.

In addition to co-facilitating workshops with Graham Walker on Integral Theory and Integral Life Practice, Nittel also has experience as a martial arts instructor.

No pre-registration is required, simply attend the first session on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. Further information is available at the Centre’s website: www.cslcampbellriver.org, or by phone at 250 850 3064.

Participation in the group will be by donation.

The Centre is at 561 S. Dogwood.