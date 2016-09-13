- Home
Community
Their cups runneth over
Judi Butler, organiser of BRAugust hands over the 185 bras as well as a $100 cheque that were collected during the month of August to Carrie Sjostrom, Campbell River and North Island Transition Society executive assistant.
