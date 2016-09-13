  • Connect with Us

Their cups runneth over

Judi Butler, organiser of BRAugust hands over the 185 bras as well as a $100 cheque that were collected during the month of August to Carrie Sjostrom, Campbell River and North Island Transition Society executive assistant. - Photo submitted
— image credit: Photo submitted
  • by  Contributed - Campbell River Mirror
  • posted Sep 13, 2016 at 1:00 PM

