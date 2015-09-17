Campbell River's Women for Women run raises $3,000

Around 50 women gathered to trail run or walk either five or 10 km in the 13th annual Women for Women Trail Mix Challenge.

Kim Brown was one of the runners. Before they set off she stood up and thanked Shelagh Germyn for organizing and the runners for participating and fundraising. Brown, who is a single mom, received scholarship money raised at the Women for Women run and used it towards her nursing textbooks. She said it was a big help.

There were three parts to the event that started in the field at Carihi. The walkers started at 9:30 a.m. the runners at 10 a.m. and there was a kids run around noon.

The participants raised $3,000 to support single mothers in education through the North Island College Foundation, Discovery Community College and Robron Continuing Education, as well as supporting women and families in need through the Campbell River Youth Clinic and the Vancouver Island Women’s Centre.