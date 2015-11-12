B.C. Grad Planner now available

The Ministry of Education is letting students throughout the province know it’s never too early to think about what they want to do in life after high school, and is giving them a tool to start planning.

The B.C. Grad Planner (PDF) helps students determine which courses they have to take, which ones they want to take and which ones they will need to be successful in fields ranging from trades and technology to liberal arts and humanities careers.

The planner also offers a glimpse into the government’s view of the future of B.C.’s economy by listing jobs that are expected to be in demand from now through 2025.