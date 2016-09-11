- Home
Community
Dogs took to the street for the SPCA's annual Paws for a Cause
The annual Paws for a Cause took place this morning.
Dogs of all shapes and sizes, and their owners, walked from Nunn's Creek park around the down town area. All of the funds raised will go to support the SPCA in their fight against animal cruelty.
