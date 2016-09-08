- Home
Community
Prize catch
Weighmaster Bob Goodwin, left, celebrates with Karen Hutton, far right, who became the newest member of the Tyee Club of British Columbia. Hutton’s 33½ lb whopper was rowed by City Clerk Pete Wipper, centre, on the evening of Sept. 7.
