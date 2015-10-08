Thanksgiving drive feeding the hungry  

This year’s BC Thanksgiving Food Drive takes place Sept. 17

The drive, an annual event that began in Burnaby in 2009, has spread to more than 50 cities across the province and helps thousands of needy individuals and families throughout British Columbia.

In 2015, more than 440,000 lbs of food was collected by more than 5,000 volunteers (valued at approx. $1.1 million) and was sorted and delivered to community food banks.

The goal this year is to collect more than 600,000 lbs of food, with the help of dozens of partnering businesses, churches and volunteer organizations who will visit some 250,000 addresses across the province that week.

In B.C., more than 100,000 turn to their local food bank each year to help feed themselves and their families. Almost 40 per cent of recipients are under the age of 18.

Here’s how the Thanksgiving Food Drive works.

Between Monday and Thursday of collection week (Sept. 12 to 15) volunteers will deliver flyers and donation bags to residential addresses along assigned routes. The flyers offer instructions on how to donate and include contact information should there be any questions.

Anyone wishing to make a donation of non-perishable food items is asked to place them in the bag and leave it on their doorstep before 9:30 a.m. on Collection Day, Saturday, Sept. 17. Volunteers will travel back through their neighbourhoods to collect these donations. On the same day, these donations will be gathered at central locations and then transported to the Campbell River Food Bank.

Watch for your bag. If your neighbourhood does not receive collection bags, you are welcome to drop off donations at the Campbell River branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 460 Goodwin Rd the morning of Sept 17.

“This is a great opportunity for us to make a difference in our community.” said Jeff Cox, Bishop of the Campbell River Ward of the Church.

“It’s amazing what happens when a group of people join together in service. The results are huge.”

Anyone who is interested in volunteering in the Campbell River area can contact SueAnn Deeble at 250-203-2431.

The food drive is a non-denominational project and is open to all interested individuals, community groups, religious organizations, businesses or others who wish to join in helping attend to the needs of the hungry in B.C.

More information can be found at bctfooddrive.org