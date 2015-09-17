Campbell River to host Tour de Rock fundraisers

Campbell River will be holding several Tour de Rock events within the next few weeks in anticipation of this year’s event and to help raise money for cancer research.

The event is a two-week bicycle journey in which a team of police officers ride 1,000 km from the north end of Vancouver Island to the south, raising money to fight childhood cancer and send kids with cancer to Camp Goodtimes.

This year, the tour, which helps fight childhood cancer, begins Sept. 24 in Port Alice and winds up on Oct. 7 in Victoria.

The riders will pass through Campbell River on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and be welcomed with an event at Spirit Square on day three of their 14 day journey.

Join the team for a fun family fundraiser with the funds going towards pediatric cancer research and support to children with cancer and their families.

Prior to that, however, there are a few fundraisers the community is encouraged to participate in.

Cups For Cancer’s 1st Annual Boot Stomping Hootenanny

Come out and have some boot stomping fun.

Dust off your boots and cowboy hats and come join the fun on Sept.17 at the Campbell River Eagles Hall.

There will be a roast beef dinner, cash bar, dessert and cany tables, silent auction, 50/50, and door prizes.

There will also be prizes for the best turned out cowboy, cowgirl and couple.

There will also be non-stop music with both a DJ and live band, County Line.

Don’t miss out on the free line dance lessons, photobooth and much, much more.

Tickets are $50 per person or $350 for a table of eight.

Tickets are available at Ridge Rider Western Wear or A Cut Above Salon.

Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is at 7, DJ at 8, and the band starts at 9 p.m.

No minors: must be at least 19 and ID will be checked at the door.

For more information, contact Kandi Wood at 250-923-3941.

Donate your scrap

Cancer is a horrible disease, and when kids get cancer it is devastating. ABC Recycling is partnering with Cops for Cancer to help these kids and their families.

You can make a difference to these kids by donating your scrap when you come in to ABC Recycling in September in Campbell River.

If you donate your scrap, ABC Recycling will donate these proceeds to the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock.

For more information contact Meg Belanger at 250-202-3993 or at megb691@gmail.com