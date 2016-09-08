- Home
Community
Everyone’s a winner!
Diane Fearn and Danielle Hoogland hand out prizes to students at this year’s orientation at North Island College this week, including Halle Weyler who is taking university transfer courses at NIC this year.
It wasn't just the littles heading back to school this week. North Island College is back in session, as well, and much fun was had at orientation on Tuesday.
