Paws for a Cause this weekend

Two participants in the annual Paws for a Cause walk in 2014 make friends as they leave Nunns Creek Park to walk through downtown in support of the SPCA’s efforts to fight animal cruelty. This year’s event runs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. with the walk beginning at 11.

Each fall in communities all across B.C. animal lovers come together to celebrate what the BC SPCA does and add support to their cause.

As the SPCA’s largest fundraiser, Paws for a Cause raises much-needed funds to help the organization fight animal cruelty.

The SPCA conducted more than 10,000 new animal cruelty investigations last year alone – and that number continues to rise year after year – but with the financial and emotional support of the communities in which they work, they also continue their fight.

The local Campbell River Paws for a Cause event happens Sunday (Sept. 11) at Nunns Creek Park, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with the walk beginning at 11 a.m.

“This is the largest single event to raise funds to fight animal cruelty in British Columbia,” says Krista Constantineau, BC SPCA manager of fundraising events. “We are overwhelmed by the participation each year – it’s so great to see thousands of people come together across the province to help B.C.’s most vulnerable animals.

“Our amazing supporters not only raise essential funds, the events are tons of fun for two-legged and four-legged participants.”

Participants will be able to enjoy a delicious salmon barbecue, fun games such as Paws Pong and Shark Tank, a bouncy castle, face painting, entertainment, and more.

Supported by local sponsors, 99.7 2Day FM, Campbell River Mirror, MacTavish Welding, Great Canadian Oil Change, Strathcona Toyota, Marine Harvest, Seymour Pacific Developments Ltd., Associated Tire, Dogwood Pet Mart, RH Printing, and Shar-Kare, the event brings animal lovers and their furry friends together for a great time as well as a fantastic cause.

Look for the Mirror’s Paws for a Cause supplement on pages 59-63 in this paper or go to spca.bc.ca for more information on the event or to donate.